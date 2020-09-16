Laxmmi Bomb Teaser: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani all set to bring their horror comedy on Diwali via OTT

Laxmmi Bomb starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the leading roles will now be releasing on a OTT platform after being delayed from its May release due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After months of delay due to the nationwide lockdown, and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb will now be releasing on a OTT platform. The actor announced the film's teaser today and shared it on social media. He wrote, "Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega." The actor announced that the film will be releasing on 9 November on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP.

He added, "Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @disneyplushotstarvip! Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali." Kiara Advani and Tusshar Kapoor, who will also be seen in the film, shared the teaser on social media and wrote, "Iss Diwali aap sabke gharon mein laxmmi hi laxmmi hogi! Aa rahe hai hum, Diwali ka sabse bada bomb le ke 9th November ko only on @DisneyPlusHSVIP!"

The teaser shows 's transition from 'Laxman' to 'Laxmmi' with text that reads, "When the outcast becomes outraged... Akshay Kumar in and as Laxmmi Bomb."

Take a look at Laxmmi Bomb teaser below:

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the horror comedy was slated to release in May 2020 on the occasion of Eid. However, the nationwide lockdown due to the pandemic led to an indefinite delay. The film, a remake of the Tamil movie Muni 2: Kanchana, is produced by Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Kapoor, Shabinaa Khan and Fox Star Studios. It also stars Sharad Kelkar and Ashwini Kalsekar in supporting roles.

