Laxmmi Bomb Trailer Celeb Reactions: Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu & more hail Akshay Kumar starrer

The makers of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb have just unveiled the trailer today. The trailer is receiving a lot of praises from the fans as well as from the celebrities. Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's friends from the film fraternity have liked the trailer. The film has been directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film is all set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on November 9. In the film, Akshay is playing the role of a transgender.
Although the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb has got mixed reactions from the netizens, while celebs like Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu, Vivek Oberoi and others have praised the trailer as well as Akshay and Kiara’s performance.
Farhan Akhtar tweeted, "Looks like an absolute laugh riot. That reaction to mom saying she drinks ‘Bachpan se..’ Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy All the best @akshaykumar @offl_Lawrence and team #LaxmmiBomb."
Looks like an absolute laugh riot. That reaction to mom saying she drinks ‘Bachpan se..’
All the best @akshaykumar @offl_Lawrence and team #LaxmmiBomb
— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 9, 2020
Taapsee Pannu tweeted, “You have KILLED IT n how !!!! I’m actually disappointed I’m not gonna watch it in theatres!”
You have KILLED IT n how !!!! I’m actually disappointed I’m not gonna watch it in theatres ! https://t.co/un1WifWCjs
— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 9, 2020
Vivek Anand Oberoi tweeted, "Thank you my brother @TusshKapoor aka Buva bhai the video brought back happy memories from our #shootoutdays. Loads of love to Laksshya and all the best for #laxmibomb."
Thank you my brother @TusshKapoor aka Buva bhai☺ the video brought back happy memories from our #shootoutdays. Loads of love to Laksshya and all the best for #laxmibomb https://t.co/TsdS5Wwb1C
— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) September 11, 2020
Maniesh Paul tweeted, "Paaaaaaajiiiiiii always full of surprises!!!! There comes another one from mr.versatile @akshaykumar paaji all the best !!"
Paaaaaaajiiiiiii always full of surprises!!!! There comes another one from mr.versatile @akshaykumar paaji all the best !! @Shabinaa_Ent @SharadK7 @advani_kiara #LaxmiBombTrailer #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex https://t.co/iLJsczN5WZ
— Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) October 9, 2020
Akshay Kumar’s film Laxmmi Bomb is the official remake of the critically-acclaimed Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana, popularly known as Kanchana. Interestingly, Kanchana had been directed by Raghava Lawrence too, who also featured in a pivotal role. Apart from him, R Sarathkumar, Lakshmi Rai, Kovai Sarala and Devadarshini also starred in key roles in the film.
