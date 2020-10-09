  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Laxmmi Bomb Trailer Celeb Reactions: Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu & more hail Akshay Kumar starrer

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's friends from the film fraternity have liked the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb.
21666 reads Mumbai
Laxmmi Bomb Trailer Celeb ReactionsLaxmmi Bomb Trailer Celeb Reactions: Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu & more hail Akshay Kumar starrer
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The makers of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb have just unveiled the trailer today. The trailer is receiving a lot of praises from the fans as well as from the celebrities. Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's friends from the film fraternity have liked the trailer. The film has been directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film is all set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on November 9. In the film, Akshay is playing the role of a transgender.

Although the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb has got mixed reactions from the netizens, while celebs like Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu, Vivek Oberoi and others have praised the trailer as well as Akshay and Kiara’s performance. 

Farhan Akhtar tweeted, "Looks like an absolute laugh riot. That reaction to mom saying she drinks ‘Bachpan se..’ Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy All the best @akshaykumar @offl_Lawrence and team #LaxmmiBomb."

Taapsee Pannu tweeted, “You have KILLED IT n how !!!! I’m actually disappointed I’m not gonna watch it in theatres!”

Vivek Anand Oberoi tweeted, "Thank you my brother @TusshKapoor aka Buva bhai the video brought back happy memories from our #shootoutdays. Loads of love to Laksshya and all the best for #laxmibomb."

Maniesh Paul tweeted, "Paaaaaaajiiiiiii always full of surprises!!!! There comes another one from mr.versatile @akshaykumar paaji all the best !!"

Akshay Kumar’s film Laxmmi Bomb is the official remake of the critically-acclaimed Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana, popularly known as Kanchana. Interestingly, Kanchana had been directed by Raghava Lawrence too, who also featured in a pivotal role. Apart from him, R Sarathkumar, Lakshmi Rai, Kovai Sarala and Devadarshini also starred in key roles in the film.

Also Read: Lakshmi Bomb Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani starrer gets mixed reactions from Twitterati

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Lakshmi Bomb Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani starrer gets mixed reactions from Twitterati
Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: YouTube hides upvote and downvote numbers after Sadak 2 and Khaali Peeli backlash
Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: Akshay Kumar turns into sari clad fierce Laxmmi as he battles circus of family and ghosts
Laxmmi Bomb: Netizens can’t keep calm as the trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer will be releasing tomorrow
Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb set for theatrical release in Australia, New Zealand and UAE on THIS date
Laxmmi Bomb Teaser: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani all set to bring their horror comedy on Diwali via OTT
Anonymous 24 minutes ago

Make movies for your fraternity, release it in a private screening, get hailed by your people and get lost, we are not going to watch it at any cost!!! #DISLIKE

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

Hail Bots sushnat mc

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement