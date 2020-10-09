Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: YouTube hides upvote and downvote numbers after Sadak 2 and Khaali Peeli backlash

The Laxmmi Bomb trailer dropped on YouTube today. The trailer on the platform has made a small amend to the upvote/downvote section after the backlash received by Sadak 2 and Khaali Peeli.

Amid the public outcry over nepotism in Bollywood, trailers of Sadak 2 and Khaali Peeli came under the spotlight for their downvote ratings. A number of audiences expressed their anger over nepotism prevailing in the industry by downvoting these trailer to make them among the most disliked videos on YouTube. It seems like the video viewing platform and the makers of Laxmmi Bomb aren't going to let that happen to their recently released trailer. The -Kiara Advani starrer trailer released on YouTube today.

While the comments section are filled with reactions from fans all over, the video doesn't want the attention on the number of upvotes and downvotes make the headlines. Instead of doing away with the option to like or dislike the video, the Laxmmi Bomb trailer has merely hidden the number of people who have hit on either option. Here's the snapshot of how it appears on the platform right now:

As for the views, at the time of reporting, the Laxmmi Bomb trailer has surpassed over 3.11 lakh views and the count is merely rising. For the unversed, Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of the Tamil movie Kanchana 2. The movie sees Akshay possessed with the spirit of a transgender who's out to seek revenge. The trailer gives a glimpse at the actor's duality while promises a fun ride throughout. The movie has been written and directed by Raghava Lawrence. The horror-comedy is set to release online on November 9.

Did you like the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Credits :YouTube

