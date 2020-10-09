Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: YouTube hides upvote and downvote numbers after Sadak 2 and Khaali Peeli backlash
Amid the public outcry over nepotism in Bollywood, trailers of Sadak 2 and Khaali Peeli came under the spotlight for their downvote ratings. A number of audiences expressed their anger over nepotism prevailing in the industry by downvoting these trailer to make them among the most disliked videos on YouTube. It seems like the video viewing platform and the makers of Laxmmi Bomb aren't going to let that happen to their recently released trailer. The Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani starrer trailer released on YouTube today.
While the comments section are filled with reactions from fans all over, the video doesn't want the attention on the number of upvotes and downvotes make the headlines. Instead of doing away with the option to like or dislike the video, the Laxmmi Bomb trailer has merely hidden the number of people who have hit on either option. Here's the snapshot of how it appears on the platform right now:
As for the views, at the time of reporting, the Laxmmi Bomb trailer has surpassed over 3.11 lakh views and the count is merely rising. For the unversed, Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of the Tamil movie Kanchana 2. The movie sees Akshay possessed with the spirit of a transgender who's out to seek revenge. The trailer gives a glimpse at the actor's duality while promises a fun ride throughout. The movie has been written and directed by Raghava Lawrence. The horror-comedy is set to release online on November 9.
Did you like the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
ALSO READ: Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: Akshay Kumar turns into sari clad fierce Laxmmi as he battles circus of family and ghosts
Anonymous 27 minutes ago
They hid the dislike button... ha! ha!! they will remember Sushant for their lifetime.
Anonymous 28 minutes ago
Bollywood haters shud die
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
Not going to fall for oppurtunistic kumar"s pleading on social media.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
lol bollywood is shaken. dont watch the movie.