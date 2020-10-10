Laxmmi Bomb: Will you watch the Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer? COMMENT

  1. Home
Laxmmi Bomb: Will you watch the Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer?

The makers of Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb have recently dropped the official trailer on social media. Do let us know in the comments section whether or not you will watch the movie.
35453 reads Mumbai
Laxmmi Bomb: Will you watch the Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer?
Most of the filmmakers have opted for releasing their movies in OTT platforms right after the COVID-19 lockdown. In the past few months, numerous movies have witnessed digital releases that include Gulabo Sitabo, Khaali Peeli, Sadak 2, Dil Bechara, and others. Now, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb will also join the bandwagon and is all set for an OTT release on November 9, 2020. In the midst of all this, the makers have released its official trailer.

After having left the fans intrigued with the teaser, the makers have now rolled out its trailer. For the unversed, Laxmmi Bomb happens to be a remake of the Tamil movie Muni 2: Kanchana featuring Raghava Lawrence, Lakshmi Rai, R Sarathkumar, Sriman, Devadarshini, and Kovai Sarala in the lead roles. For the unversed, Akshay Kumar will be playing the role of a transgender in the movie for the very first time in his career. One can see him transform into the revengeful Laxmmi in the trailer itself. 

Apart from that, the actor’s on-screen romance with Kiara Advani is something that the audience is going to see for the first time. Apart from Akshay and Kiara, the horror-comedy also features a stellar star cast including Rajesh Sharma, Manu Rishi, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Tarun Arora, and others in pivotal roles. Moreover, the trailer of the movie that was released yesterday also seems promising. What are your thoughts about the same? Will you watch Laxmmi Bomb? Do let us know in the comments section. 

Also Read: Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: Akshay Kumar turns into sari clad fierce Laxmmi as he battles circus of family and ghosts

