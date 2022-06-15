'Lazy' Malaika Arora is refusing to come out of her cozy bed and we can totally relate

Malaika Arora is the epitome of beauty, fashion and style and is known for setting trends of high standards. Be it a gym look or a red carpet look in an haute couture gown, Malaika certainly knows how to ace perfection. The 48-year-old actress also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and being an avid user of Instagram, the actress keeps sharing her life updates in the form of videos and photos. Meanwhile, the ageless beauty on Wednesday night shared a lazy video of herself on her Instagram stories in which she is seen lying on her bed.

In the video, the actress could be seen lying on her bed and winking towards the camera as if she is teasing boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. She captioned the video, “Kitni Haseen Zindagi” with a lazyaf hashtag. The diva had also shared a reel of herself as she took the 'Dance With Me' challenge which is currently going on the 'gram.

Have a look at Malaika’s post:

Apart from being a fashionista, Malaika Arora has also featured as a judge in many Indian reality shows. She takes yoga classes for fitness and is often snapped after workout. Meanwhile, the actress has been rocking the headlines for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The duo has been giving major couple goals for a long time now. However, they are often trolled for their age gap ever since they officially confirmed their relationship. But it seems that trolling doesn’t affect the power couple as they are often seen supporting and expressing their love for each other on social platforms.

As per the reports, the couple is also going to be a part of the newest season of Karan Johar’s controversial talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’ which will premiere later this year.