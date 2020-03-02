LEAKED: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s cute camaraderie in THIS video from Brahmastra sets is lit

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been shooting for Brahmastra for the past few months. Recently, a video from a song shoot got leaked on the internet and has Alia and Ranbir’s fans rooting for them. Check it out.

Over the past few months, if there is one film that has been the talk of the town, it is and starrer Brahmastra. The film starring Alia and Ranbir kicked off 2 years back and since then, fans have been excited to see how the real life couple looks on screen. More recently, shooting for the last leg had been going on in Mumbai and Amitabh Bachchan shared photos with Ranbir and Alia from the sets. However, amidst all the buzz, a leaked video from the Varanasi’s shoot schedule is doing rounds on social media and it features Alia with Ranbir.

Yes, a latest video of Ranbir and Alia’s song shoot in Varanasi has been taking over the internet with several fan clubs sharing the same on social media. In the video, Alia and Ranbir can be seen shaking a leg together on the ghats of the river. While Alia looked extremely endearing, it was her chemistry with Ranbir that left fans excited and anxious to see them together in Brahmastra. Ranbir and Alia can be seen shaking a leg together with background dancers in the leaked video from the sets.

A few months back, another video from the same shoot location also was leaked on the internet and fans were completely awestruck by the two stars and their chemistry.

Meanwhile, recently, Big B’s photos with Ranbir and Alia from the sets have been going viral on social media. While Big B has been showering Alia and Ranbir will praises, excitement to see the real life couple on the reel has increased among fans. Brahmastra also stars Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and . The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by . The film is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

