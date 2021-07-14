Leander Paes and Kim Sharma’s Goa holiday PIC goes viral; Sparks dating rumours

Leander Paes and Kim Sharma are spending time in Goa. Their new pictures are everywhere on the internet.

Bollywood actress Kim Sharma and tennis player Leander Paes have taken over the internet after their holiday pictures from Goa have gone viral. Yes, you are reading right. Both were holidaying the beach destination and creating memories. However, their pictures have gone viral on social media which has sparked dating rumours. Both have not confirmed this. The snapshots were shared by a restaurant in Goa on social media. To note, this is not the first time that both have been clicked together.

The restaurant name The Project Café shared the picture on their official Instagram handle and wrote, “TPC guests and ambassadors are the true asset to us. We love to make them feel home on their stays at The Project Cafe Goa.” In the picture, Kim is seen wearing a lace dress and leaning on Leander and he is wearing a blue colour t-shirt paired with jeans. Both are smiling while posing. Their picture is saying too much. It is a well-known café in Goa.

Earlier, in the day more pictures had gone viral which includes the tennis player hugging actress from behind. The actress had also posted a picture of herself on Instagram and wrote, “#Mood (sic), Mr P X”.

It is worth mentioning here that the tennis player was in a live-in relationship with model Rhea Pillai. They also welcomed a daughter, Aiyana. And Kim was previously dating actor Harshvardhan Rane. It is reported that she will be next seen in Fida and Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story.

Credits :The Project Cafe Instagram

