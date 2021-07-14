  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Leander Paes and Kim Sharma’s Goa holiday PIC goes viral; Sparks dating rumours

Leander Paes and Kim Sharma are spending time in Goa. Their new pictures are everywhere on the internet.
5416 reads Mumbai
kim sharma,Leander Paes,mohabbatein Leander Paes and Kim Sharma’s Goa holiday PIC goes viral; Sparks dating rumours
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood actress Kim Sharma and tennis player Leander Paes have taken over the internet after their holiday pictures from Goa have gone viral. Yes, you are reading right. Both were holidaying the beach destination and creating memories. However, their pictures have gone viral on social media which has sparked dating rumours. Both have not confirmed this. The snapshots were shared by a restaurant in Goa on social media. To note, this is not the first time that both have been clicked together.

The restaurant name The Project Café shared the picture on their official Instagram handle and wrote, “TPC guests and ambassadors are the true asset to us. We love to make them feel home on their stays at The Project Cafe Goa.” In the picture, Kim is seen wearing a lace dress and leaning on Leander and he is wearing a blue colour t-shirt paired with jeans. Both are smiling while posing. Their picture is saying too much. It is a well-known café in Goa. 

Earlier, in the day more pictures had gone viral which includes the tennis player hugging actress from behind. The actress had also posted a picture of herself on Instagram and wrote, “#Mood (sic), Mr P X”.

Take a look here:

It is worth mentioning here that the tennis player was in a live-in relationship with model Rhea Pillai. They also welcomed a daughter, Aiyana. And Kim was previously dating actor Harshvardhan Rane. It is reported that she will be next seen in Fida and Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story.

Also Read: Kim Sharma: PHOTOS of the celebrity that show she loves going on vacations

Credits :The Project Cafe Instagram

You may like these
Are Kim Sharma and Leander Paes the latest couple in Bollywood? Goa vacation PHOTOS drop major hint
Mohabbatein turns 20: Shah Rukh Khan gives perfect treat to fans as he shares voice message quoting Raj Aryan
Mohabbatein turns 20: Amitabh Bachchan pens a special note for the film; Calls it a roller coaster of emotions
Mohabbatein turns 20: Farah Khan recalls Aishwarya Rai didn’t complain, Shah Rukh Khan learned steps in 5 mins
Yuvraj Singh drops a comment on rumoured ex girlfriend Kim Sharma's sultry PIC on the beach
Varun Dhawan and Kim Sharma have some fun time together at the gym; View PICs