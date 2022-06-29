Leander Paes joins Kim Sharma & her family to celebrate her mother’s 80th birthday; PICS

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes never miss a chance to paint the town red with their mushy romance. They have been dating each other for a while and their love-filled pics are a treat to watch for the fans. And now, after celebrating Leander’s 49th birthday, the lovebirds have come together once again, this time for Kim’s mother’s 80th birthday. Taking to her Instagram account, the Mohabbatein actress shared pics from the celebrations of her mom’s birthday, including Leander Paes.

In the pics, Kim and Leander were seen twinning in black. The couple was all smiles as they posed with Kim’s mother and the rest of the family. In the caption, Kim wrote, “My Mama turned #80. What a celebration of a life loved so gracefully thank you to my friends and mums friends that came to be with us and made every moment warm and fun @olivegoa @theprojectcafegoa @mojigao @design_quest thank you for being our perfect party partners we love you guys. Mum I’m just blessed that you are ours we love you so much”.

Take a look at Kim Sharma’s post:

Meanwhile, there are reports that Kim and Leander are going strong with their relationship and are planning to take the plunge. It is reported that Kim and Leander are likely to have a court marriage. A source close to the couple had told Pinkvilla that Leander's parents & Kim Sharma's parents visited Mumbai recently and were discussing 'court marriage' at Kim's Bandra residence. However, the power couple is yet to make an official announcement about their wedding plans.

