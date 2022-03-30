Leander Paes thanks Kim Sharma for ‘365 days of memories’ in anniversary post, shares mushy pics

It was only recently that Kim Sharma and beau Leander Paes made their relationship official on Instagram. The two love birds were rumoured to be dating for a long time but never opened up about it until recently. Well, now that they have made their relationship public they do not shy away from expressing their love on social media for each other. It was their first anniversary recently and earlier Kim Sharma had taken to her social media and wished his lady love with a romantic post. And now, it is Leander who poured his heart out in this beautiful anniversary post.

Leander Paes posted several pictures of him with Kim Sharma and they are proof of their love and bond. The first picture is of them posing by the beach and looking stunning. In the second picture, we can see the actress in a goofy avatar posing with Leander as they seem to be at Disneyland. In the third picture, Kim plants a kiss on beaus cheeks followed by next couple of pictures of them striking a lovely pose. Sharing this pic Leander wrote, “Happy Anniversary Mich ❤️ Thank you for 365 days of memories and for riding through Life’e learnings together everyday. You had me at Hello!”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kim Sharma had also shared an anniversary post recently. She shared a series of beautiful and love-filled pics with Leander which gave a glimpse of their happy moments together. Their pics were all about love and enjoying quality time together. In the caption, Kim sent anniversary wishes to Leander and confessed her love for him. She wrote, “Happy anniversary Charles. 365 days! Endless moments of happiness and learnings. Thank you for being mine. Love you to bits - Mich @leanderpaes”.

