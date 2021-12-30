Leander Paes turns muse for ladylove Kim Sharma in THIS photo

Mohabbatein fame Kim Sharma is well-known among her Instagram family for her travel pictures. The actor often takes to social media to share intriguing details of her whereabouts online with fans. However, in the recent past, her media appearances with former Tennis player Leander Paes has sent social media abuzz. Just recently, the duo made their relationship Insta-official and Kim Sharma’s latest post has surely piqued the interest of her followers.

In her latest Instagram story, Leander Paes turned muse for his lady love Kim Sharma. Amid green lush, Paes can be seen posing alongside their dog in a white shirt which is paired with red shorts. The photo also features Kim’s mother sharing a contagious smile as the camera captures them together. Going by the photo, it seems that the lovebirds are enjoying a gala time with their family. While sharing the picture, Kim also referred to Paes as her ‘View’. Check out the picture below:

This comes just days after the couple went on a joyful coffee date. The duo weren’t alone and were also accompanied by one of their close friends. While in one post, Leander was seen to be enjoying his coffee, in another, Kim held him tight. The coffee date came after their fun-filled Christmas celebration with family.

Even though Kim Sharma has been away from the celluloid for quite some time, the actor’s Instagram handle enables her to stay connected with her fan army. She rose to fame by starring alongside Jimmy Sheirgill in Mohabbtein. She is known for her work in films inlcuding Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story and more. She was last seen on the silver screen as Sophie in Yagam back in the year 2010. Ever since then, she has taken a hiatus from the showbiz world.

