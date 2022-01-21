Leander Paes wishes birthday to ‘darling’ Kim Sharma with romantic pictures; See Inside

Though Mohabbatein actress Kim Sharma has been away from the films, she often remains in limelight owing to her sweet love story with Leander Paes. Recently, Kim’s pictures with her boyfriend from her ‘Disney’ vacation left the internet into a tizzy. The duo often treats fans to glimpses from their personal lives. Today, the actress turned a year old today, and wishes from fans continue to pour in.

Among many, tennis player Leander also wished the ‘birthday girl’ with dreamy pictures. He took to his Instagram handle and dropped mushy photographs with Kim. In one of the photographs, the couple is looking at each other and smiling. While in the other one, Kim is seen posing for the camera with balloons in the background. Sharing the pictures, Paes wrote, “Happy Birthday my darling, Kim Sharma. My wish for you is a year as magical as you.” Fans quickly rushed to the couple section and wished the actress. One of the social media users said, “So glad for both of you that you are happy. Lots of love from Germany :) Happy Birthday.” Another one wrote, “beautiful couple! so happy for you hope you are keeping well!”.

Take a look:

While Leander shares a daughter with former partner Rhea Pillai, Kim Sharma was earlier dating actor Harshvardhan Rane for a brief period.

Talking about the work front, Kim rose to fame by starring alongside Jimmy Sheirgill in Mohabbtein. She is known for her work in films including Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story and more.

Also Read: Mistletoe or not, Kim Sharma and Leander Paes' sweet kiss is what adds romance to Christmas season; PIC