Learning pottery to flaunting chic style; Khushi Kapoor's latest photo dump has Ananya and Shanaya’s hearts

Khushi Kapoor , the popular star kid is now set to make her grand debut in films soon. The aspiring actress, who is the youngest son of legendary actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, is making her acting debut with the much-awaited project, The Archies . However, Khushi is already a social media star, who enjoys a massive following on her official Instagram handle. The star kid has always set the internet on fire with her lovely social media posts, flaunting her lifestyle and fashion sense.

Recently, Khushi Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and treated her followers with a photo dump, which consists of some lovely day-to-day pictures. From taking pottery classes and a lunch date with dad Boney Kapoor to some glamorous selfies, Khushi has shared some of the most lovely moments of her life in the post with a caption, which reads: "Hi." Ananya Panday, the young actress who shares a great bond with Khushi, absolutely loved The Archies actress's photo dump, and made a comment, which reads: "Cute." Cousin Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, dropped four red heart emojis on her Instagram photo dump. "Glowinggg," wrote Khusi and her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor 's close friend and budding actress, Tanisha Santoshi.

Khushi Kapoor's grand debut plans

As reported earlier, Khushi Kapoor is playing the lead role in the Indian adaptation of the highly popular Archies comics. The project, which is helmed by the renowned filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, is slated to have its grand premiere on Netflix soon. The cast and crew members wrapped up the shooting of The Archies in December 2022, and the post-production works of the film are now proceeding on full swing.

Director Zoya Akhtar has co-written the project and produced it along with her longtime associate Reema Kagti under her home banner Tiger Baby Films, in association with Graphic India and Archies Films. The movie, which is set in the 1960s, features a bunch of newcomers including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot in the lead roles.