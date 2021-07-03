Leeladhar Sawant, Dadasaheb Phalke award winning art director undergoing financial crunch; wife urges help

Veteran art director Leeladhar Sawant is reportedly facing financial crisis despite dedicating his major years to the film industry.

Veteran art director Leeladhar Sawant, who dedicated 25 years of his life to the film world, is unfortunately in a difficult situation now. Leeladhar and his wife are reportedly facing hardships. Leeladhar Sawant is also a recipient of one of the most prestigious honours of the film industry--Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He lives with his wife Pushpa Sawant in a Maharashtra village named Jaulka, which is located in the Washim district. His wife recently revealed that they are undergoing severe financial loss. The art director’s wife informed that their majority of savings went into the medical treatment of Leeladhar Sawant as he suffered from two brain hemorrhage and also underwent two bypass surgeries.

In an interview with a news agency Asian News International, Pushpa Sawant appealed, “I request all the actors with whom he has worked to help him. He had undergone 2 bypass surgeries and 2 brain hemorrhages.” Leeladhar and his wife have a daughter who is married. They also had a son, who died a few months after suffering from cancer. The art director’s wife stated that her husband cannot even speak properly owing to the surgeries. Reportedly, the couple is surviving on the rent that they get from their tenant.

She further informed that the awards received by Leeladhar are kept in the house and he carefully keeps his awards clear from the dust. In his career of over two decades, Sawant provided art direction in many iconic Bollywood films. He worked for a total of 177 films including ‘Deewane’, ‘Ziddi’, and ‘Mai Khilari Tu Anari’.

