'Leg days' are not so tough, thanks to bhaijaan Salman Khan; PICS from gym

All eyes are on Salman Khan these days as he is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The trailer of the film which also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and others has already been creating a lot of hype and fans cannot wait to watch the film. Well, ahead of the release of the film the actor is making sure to keep the excitement levels of his fans a notch high. We all know that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is known for his fitness regime and today he shared a picture of his perfectly carved legs on his legs day and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off that.

Salman Khan shares picture from his legs day

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman Khan shared a couple of pictures from his gym day. In the pictures, we can see him wearing grey coloured shorts that he paired with a black tee. He can be seen sitting on the seat of his gym equipment in a relaxed position in the first picture. In the next picture, we can see him holding a small bottle of water that he sticks to his face for cooling him up. In the last picture, he finally drinks that bottle of water. Sharing these pictures, the actor captioned the pictures as, “Love hating legs day. Halat kharaab.”

Check out the post:

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Talking about the much-anticipated movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Venkatesh Daggubati, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari and Jassie Gill in key roles. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie will also have a special appearance by the South superstar Ram Charan. In the poster and teasers released, Salman is seen to sport long hair and a beard for this film.