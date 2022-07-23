The Legend Of Bhagat Singh to Runway 34 - 5 Ajay Devgn films for you to binge-watch this weekend

Another week has gone by in the blink of an eye and the weekend is finally here to recalibrate. Weekends are to unwind, retire and relax after a week full of commitments, deadlines, and targets to be met. It’s time to binge on some good enjoyable content over the weekend. Prolific actor Ajay Devgn won the Best Actor National Award yesterday for his performance in Tanhaji. To celebrate Ajay Devgn’s illustrious feat, we suggest you 5 terrific films of Ajay Devgn, which you can watch at the comfort of your home.

Here is a list of 5 amazing Ajay Devgn films that can be binge-watched over the weekend at the comfort of your homes:

1. The Legend Of Bhagat Singh (Jio Cinema): This Rajkumar Santoshi directorial has Ajay Devgn essay the role of Bhagat Singh, the most fearless freedom fighter of India, who was martyred serving his country. This classic will ooze the feeling of patriotism and can be watched digitally, on Jio Cinema

2. Tanhaji (Disney+Hotstar) : What better movie to watch than the very movie which got Ajay Devgn his third Best Actor National Award. This Om Raut directorial, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, is enthralling and enticing. It is the story of Shivaji Maharaj’s trusted lieutenant and valiant warrior, who helped reclaim the Kondhana Fort from the Mughals. This historical epic can be watched digitally, on Disney+Hotstar.

3. Drishyam (Jio Cinema) : Drishyam is the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, enacted by Ajay Devgn, a common man, who can go to any extent to protect his family. It is a remake of Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam, led by Mohanlal. This taut thriller directed by Nishikant Kamat and co-starring Tabu can be enjoyed digitally, on Jio Cinema.

4. De De Pyaar De (Disney+Hotstar) : Among all the serious movie suggestions, comes a breezy rom-com by Akiv Ali. This movie is about Ashish Mehra, a middle aged man, who falls in love with a woman half his age. The story revolves around how he seeks acceptance from his ex-wife and children regarding this relationship. The film can be watched on Disney+Hotstar.

5. Runway 34 (Amazon Prime) : The last full fledged release of Ajay Devgn has been Runway 34 and the film is getting a lot of love digitally. The aviation thriller is about the suspicious case of Captain Vikrant’s flight-landing decision and how he comes under scrutiny for the same. The film also marks Ajay Devgn’s 3rd directorial attempt, after U Me Aur Hum and Shivaay.

Which Ajay Devgn film do you plan on watching this weekend?

Also read: National Film Awards Winners List: Ajay Devgn and Suriya bag Best Actor; Toolsidas Junior wins Best Hindi Film