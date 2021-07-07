RIP Dilip Kumar: Heartbroken Twitterati join to pay tributes to the 'Tragedy King'

Senior actor Dilip Kumar left for his heavenly abode on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. His family friend confirmed the news on his Twitter handle.

Bollywood woke up to a heartbreaking update about legendary actor Dilip Kumar sad demise. The senior star left for his heavenly abode on Wednesday morning. His family friend, Faisal Farooqui took to the legendary actor's Twitter handle to tweet about the same. He wrote, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. - Faisal Farooqui." The senior actor was admitted to the hospital recently after he complained of breathlessness. Last month too, he was in the hospital owing to breathing issues.

As soon as the news broke, fans of the legendary actor took to social media to mourn the loss of the 'Tragedy King' of Indian cinema. A user wrote, "End of en ERA... One of the finest actor reached to his final destination... RIP #DilipKumar." Another wrote, "RIP Legend #DilipKumar. Sir, you will be missed a lot." Another fan wrote, "you will always remain in our hearts Rest in peace." Another wrote, "Very sad to hear about Mr dilip kumar. A true legend a great indian actor and a kind human. RIP." Many shared photos from his old films and remembered him on social media.

Take a look:

RIP Legend #DilipKumar Sir, you will be missed a lot. pic.twitter.com/bmIX2bB3gj — Rajinder Singh Puller (@rpuller) July 7, 2021

Very sad to hear about Mr dilip kumar. A true legend a great indian actor and a kind human. RIP#DilipKumar — Musharraf Khan (@mushkhan75_) July 7, 2021

Legends never die #DilipKumar is an institution. Every actor in India and around the world is inspired by the acting capabilities of sir Dilip Kumar at some point of their career. Om Shanti — Filmmaker (@maneeshfilmdir) July 7, 2021

The Actor and the Great Inspiration RIP #DilipKumar — Maulik Vadariya (@MaulikVadariya) July 7, 2021

Literally I was watching Dilip kumar sahab movie now....I just came on twitter and see the news of him...#RestInPeace #DilipKumar Sahab ... — MaNisH MeeNa (@Meena_1994) July 7, 2021

The senior star gave the world several prolific films in his long-spanning career. Among his classic films, Mughal-E-Azam, Saudagar, Andaz, Devdas shine right at the top. With over 65 films to his name and a career of over 5 decades, he was one of the most celebrated and respected actors of Indian cinema. His last on-screen appearance was in 1998 in the Umesh Mehra directed Qila, which featured him in a double role. As the news of his demise has come, fans across the world are joining in to pay tributes to the legend.

Also Read|Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×