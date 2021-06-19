Legendary athlete Milkha Singh passes away due to COVID 19

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh passed away in Chandigarh on Friday. He was 91.

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh passed away on late Friday in Chandigarh. His wife Nirmal Kaur, former Indian Women Volleyball team captain passed away at a Mohali hospital last week due to COVID 19. Milkha Singh had also contracted COVID 19 and got admitted to the hospital on June 3. He was admitted to the Covid ward in the Nehru Hospital Extension at PGIMER on June 3 due to dipping oxygen levels. The former Indian athlete had tested negative for Covid-19 on Thursday earlier this week and was shifted from the Covid ICU to the medical ICU at PGIMER.

Earlier in the day, reports resurfaced on his health deteriorating. A statement issued by his family read, “It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away at 11:30 pm. On the 18th of June 2021. He fought hard but god has his ways and it was perhaps true love and companionship that both our mother Nirmal Ji and now Das have passed away in a matter of 5 days. We are deeply indebted to the doctors at PGI for their valiant efforts and the love and prayers we received from across the world and from yourselves.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences for the legendary athlete via Twitter. He wrote, “In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away.” He further added, “I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. Little did I know that it would be our last conversation. Several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and many admirers all over the world.”

Milkha Singh is survived by three daughters Dr. Mona Singh, Aleeza Grover, Sonia Sanwalka, and son Jeev Milkha Singh. Golfer Jeev, who is a 14-time international winner, too is a Padma Shri awardee like his father and had been coordinating with the medical staff at PGIMER along with his elder sister Dr. Mona Singh since last month.

