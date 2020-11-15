Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passes away at 85 in Kolkata

The doctors treating Soumitra Chatterjee had announced in a medical bulletin that he was on different life support systems and in critical health condition. He passed away on 15 November, Sunday.

Almost 40 days after battling for life, legendary and veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away in Kolkata on Sunday. The doctors treating him had announced in a medical bulletin that he was on different life support systems. The news of his demise was confirmed by ANI who tweeted, "Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passes away in Kolkata, West Bengal."

The 85-year-old actor was admitted to Kolkata's Belle Vue Hospital and was in the hospital's ICU for almost 40 days now. The legendary actor is known for his debut in Satyajit Ray’s masterpiece Apur Sansar and then went on to act in 14 films by the filmmaker. He was under treatment in the hospital since October 6 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Doctors treating him had earlier announced in a medical bulletin, "Despite all our efforts his physiological system is not responding. It (Chatterjee’s condition) is worse than before. He has been put on all sorts of support and he is fighting for his life," reported PTI.

According to a report in NDTV, the Dada Saheb Phalke awardee had tested negative within a few days and was even recovering. However, his heath deteriorated after 25 October. Dr Arindam Kar, who was leading the medical team treating the veteran actor, said: "You all know he is not keeping well. His consciousness, despite all our efforts, is not improving. Rather it has gone down," reported the news portal.

Chatterjee worked in acclaimed films and is widely known for his contribution to Indian cinema. He also won the Dadasaheb Phalke award, India's highest award in cinema, for his contribution and lifetime achievement as well as was bestowed the Padma Bhushan by the government of India.

