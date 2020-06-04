Legendary film director and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee passes away in Mumbai

Film director and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee breathed his last on Thursday and passed away due to age-related ailments.

Legendary film director and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee breathed his last on Thursday in Mumbai. The filmmaker died at the age of 90 due to age-related ailments. He is best known for directing films like Choti Si Baat, Rajnigandha, Baaton Baaton Mein, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla and Chameli Ki Shaadi among others.

The news was shared by Filmmaker and Indian Film & TV Directors’ Association president Ashoke Pandit on Twitter. He wrote, “@ashokepandit I am extremely grieved to inform you all the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee ji . His last rites will be performed today at Santacruz creamation at 2 pm. It’s a great loss to the industry. Will miss you Sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee.”

I am extremely grieved to inform you all the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee ji . His last rites will be performed today at Santacruz creamation at 2 pm.

It’s a great loss to the industry.

Will miss you Sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee. pic.twitter.com/wxjpg6SDgg — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 4, 2020

Sad to hear the demise of Veteran Filmmaker Shri.Basu Chatterjee. Will be always remembered for his Light Hearted comedies & Simplistic Films. #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/YllOjtP4U5 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) June 4, 2020

Basu Chatterjee began his career as cartoonist and illustrator for a magazine where he devoted 18 long years. He then switched his career path to filmmaking and assisted on Raj Kapoor and Waheeda Rehman starrer Teesri Kasam in 1966. The film also won a National Award.

Since then, Chatterjee has directed more than 10 successful films including others. In fact, Chatterjee found success with his first film itself Sara Akash in 1969, as it won an award for its screenplay.

Some of his other critically acclaimed work includes Piya Ka Ghar, Us Paar, Chhoti Si Baat, Chitchor, Jeena Yahan and Baton Baton Mein among others. He made his mark not just in Hindi films but in Bengali cinema as well. In the TV space, Chatterjee directed the hugely popular series Byomkesh Bakshi and Rajani for Doordarshan. Byomkesh Bakshi was recently aired during the lockdown.

Rest In Peace, Basu Chatterjee.

