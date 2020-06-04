  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Legendary film director and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee passes away in Mumbai

Film director and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee breathed his last on Thursday and passed away due to age-related ailments.
13973 reads Mumbai Updated: June 4, 2020 12:51 pm
News,Basu Chatterjee,Basu Chatterjee demiseLegendary film director and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee passes away in Mumbai
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Legendary film director and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee breathed his last on Thursday in Mumbai. The filmmaker died at the age of 90 due to age-related ailments. He is best known for directing films like Choti Si Baat, Rajnigandha, Baaton Baaton Mein, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla and Chameli Ki Shaadi among others. 

The news was shared by Filmmaker and Indian Film & TV Directors’ Association president Ashoke Pandit on Twitter. He wrote, “@ashokepandit I am extremely grieved to inform you all the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee ji . His last rites will be performed today at Santacruz creamation at 2 pm. It’s a great loss to the industry. Will miss you Sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee.”

Basu Chatterjee began his career as cartoonist and illustrator for a magazine where he devoted 18 long years. He then switched his career path to filmmaking and assisted on Raj Kapoor and Waheeda Rehman starrer Teesri Kasam in 1966. The film also won a National Award.

Since then, Chatterjee has directed more than 10 successful films including others. In fact, Chatterjee found success with his first film itself Sara Akash in 1969, as it won an award for its screenplay. 

Some of his other critically acclaimed work includes Piya Ka Ghar, Us Paar, Chhoti Si Baat, Chitchor, Jeena Yahan and Baton Baton Mein among others. He made his mark not just in Hindi films but in Bengali cinema as well. In the TV space, Chatterjee directed the hugely popular series Byomkesh Bakshi and Rajani for Doordarshan. Byomkesh Bakshi was recently aired during the lockdown. 

Rest In Peace, Basu Chatterjee. 

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Anonymous 15 minutes ago

May his soul rest in peace,and God be with his family during this difficult time.

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

Thats sad bad mad . all his movies were watchable by the entire family .they had formulas of middle class stories .

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement