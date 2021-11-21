Legendary Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa passed away at 77

A renowned name in the Punjabi folk singer community, Gurmeet Bawa passed away on Sunday at the age of 77 after a prolonged illness. The legendary artist took her last breath at a city hospital. A family friend Bhupinder Singh Sandhu told PTI, “She was taken to the hospital on Saturday evening after she complained of difficulty in breathing”. Gurmeet was married to another legendary Punjabi folk singer Kirpal Bawa. She was best known for ‘hek’ (opening of a song while singing to create a melodious voice with an unbreakable wave).

According to a report in Indian Express, Gurmeet Bawa was the first Punjabi female singer to appear on the national television channel. Born in 1944 in Kothe village of Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, Gurmeet Bawa became popular across the country after singing the Punjab folk song “Jugni”. During her career, Gurmeet received many accolades including the State Award by the Punjab government, Sangeet Puraskar by the Punjab Natak Akademi, the national Devi Ahilya Award by the Madhya Pradesh government, and the Shiromani Gayika Award by the Punjabi Language Department.

Heartfelt condolences on the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Mrs. Gurmeet Bawa Ji. Her contribution to the Punjabi musical industry, and achievements will always be remembered. May Guru Sahib grant peace to the departed soul & strength to the family members to bear the loss. pic.twitter.com/52e7NF7oL6 — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) November 21, 2021

Several celebrities took to social media and expressed grief over the tremendous loss of legendary talent. Sukhbir wrote in a tweet, “Heartfelt condolences on the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Mrs. Gurmeet Bawa Ji. Her contribution to the Punjabi musical industry, and achievements will always be remembered. May Guru Sahib grant peace to the departed soul & strength to the family members to bear the loss”. Gurmeet Bawa is survived by her husband Kirpal Bawa and two daughters — singer Glory Bawa and Simran Bawa. Her third daughter Lachi Bawa, who was also a folk singer, died of cancer in February last year.

Also Read| Actor and director RNR Manohar passes away at 61