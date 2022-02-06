Legends in one frame: Karisma Kapoor shares rare PIC ft Lata Mangeshkar, Raj Kapoor, Nargis & others

The whole country is mourning the unfortunate demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. She breathed her last on February 09 at the age of 92. The singer was fighting the COVID-19 battle and was later diagnosed with pneumonia. She got admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital in early January. Several Bollywood celebrities mourned her death and paid their last tributes to the ‘Nightingale of Bollywood’. On the sad day, actor Karisma Kapoor too grieved the legendary singer’s death and posted a rare photograph of legendary celebrities from tinsel town on Instagram.

The photo featured Raj Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Nargis, and Shashi Kapoor. It was taken during the film Awara’s premiere. While sharing the photo on social media, Karisma wrote, “So many legends together in one frame at the premiere of dadaji’s Awara. Rest in Glory Lata Ji. The Nightingale of India.” Fans too paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar in the comment section. A fan wrote, “Great picture, God keep Lata ji’s soul rest in peace. Another fan commented, “She is the legend and is pillar of Indian Music industry. No one can replace great great legend.”

Referred to as Bollywood's nightingale, the veteran singer became India's most celebrated artist as she lent her voice to over 30,000 songs in various languages in a career that spanned over seven decades. The singer was recognised for her singing talent not only in India but on an international level too.

She is the voice behind various blockbuster songs including Lag Jaa Gale, Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai, Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon among others that will stay in our hearts forever. To note, Mangeshkar made her singing debut at the tender age of 13.

