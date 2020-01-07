Lehnga Song OUT: Nimrit Khaira looks cute in her first groovy track of 2020

Nimrit Khaira's latest song Lehnga is finally out. The song is beautifully sung by Nimrit and written by Arjan Dhillon. The music of the video is given by The Kidd.

Nimrit Khaira has been the talk of the town since her first look with Diljit Dosanjh from the movie Jodi was out. Diljit had shared an update about Jodi on social media. The superstar has wrapped the first schedule of the Amberdeep Singh directorial. Diljit shared the news with a beautiful picture of himself with Nimrat. In the picture, the duo is seen sitting on a tanga and was dressed in a desi attire. And now there is a piece of good news for Nimrit's fans.

Nimrit Khaira's latest song Lehnga is finally out. The song is beautifully sung by Nimrit and written by Arjan Dhillon. The music of the video is given by The Kidd and the video is by Bhinder Burj. Nimrit looks stunning and too cute in the video. Lehnga is a peppy number and will be loved by the audiences. Nimrit looks like one happy girl in the song. The teaser of the song had received a great response from the viewers and we think the song will also receive a great response.

Check out Lehnga song here:

Talking about Jodi, Diljit and Nimrat, who will be sharing the screen for the first time in Jodi, looked like a breath of fresh air in this still from the movie. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on June 26th, 2020. Jodi is written and directed by Amberdeep Singh. It is co-produced by Amrinder Gill and Karaj Gill under Rhythm Boyz Entertainment with Dalmora Films and, Diljit Dosanjh under Dosanjhwala Productions. It marks the debut od Diljit as a producer.

