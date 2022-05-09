Let's Kill It This Year: Ananya Panday's birthday message to Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda.

Vijay Deverakonda has completed another year round the sun and things are only looking up for the actor. He will be seen in his first pan-Indian film Liger with Ananya Panday and the film's shoot has been on track. On Monday, the actor turned 33-years-old and received a host of wishes from fans, family and industry friends alike. One of them was his Liger co-star Ananya Panday who wished him on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a selfie featuring Vijay and her from their film's Los Angeles schedule. For the unversed, team Liger had visited LA last year to shoot for a portion of the film which also features the legendary Mike Tyson. Ananya Panday and Vijay were all sunkissed in the latest selfie that the actress shared.

She also had a message for him as she wrote, "Happiest Birthday @TheDeverakonda Let's kill it this year! All my love always." Take a look at Ananya's birthday post for Vijay Deverakonda:

On the work front, Vijay's next movie is 'Jana Gana Mana', again with Puri Jagannadh and is all set to go on floors in September. Currently, he is in Kashmir and is shooting for Shiva Nirvana directorial, co-starring Samantha.

Meanwhile., Ananya Panday will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

