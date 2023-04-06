LG associates as the Powered By sponsor for the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2

Last year, the leading lifestyle and entertainment media hub Pinkvilla organized a star-studded award show, Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. The awards show honoured celebrities from the fields of Bollywood, South Cinema, Fashion, Sports, Business, and more. The first season which kicked off on June 16, 2022, amassed a startling reach of 1 billion viewers. The honorees at the star-studded spectacle were Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shikhar Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra.

After a thunderous first edition, the Pinkvilla Style Icons is all set to make a rip-roaring comeback on 7th April 2023. Expected to be a larger-than-life event, the upcoming awards show has already set the audience in a frenzy.

The electronics giant, LG has joined hands with Pinkvilla for the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons awards, in the capacity of Powered By sponsor.

Mr. Anuj Ayodhyawasi, Vice President, Refrigerator Business says, “We are delighted to be associated with the Pinkvilla Style Icons, which celebrate the best in fashion, style, and creativity. As a company that values constant innovation and design, LG Electronics is proud to support this event that recognizes and honors those who inspire and set trends in the cinema, fashion, sports, and culinary industries. We believe that appliances should not only be functional but also aesthetically pleasing and our range of stunningly stylish refrigerators are a testament to that. We are proud to be associated with this event and to showcase our commitment to excellence in both design and performance."

Mukul Kumar Sharma, COO, Pinkvilla commented, “Pinkvilla is proud to announce its partnership with LG for the Pinkvilla Icons Awards Edition 2. The very motto of LG aligns with the spectacular journey of Pinkvilla and this collaboration marks an important step in our rapidly-growing industry. We look forward to hosting a memorable awards night that will be remembered in the days to come.”

Pinkvilla Media Pvt. Ltd is currently a leading global lifestyle and entertainment media hub with an array of verticals including Pinkvilla Fashion, Telly, HindiRush, Hallyutalk, USA, and more. It is the most-visited website with 140M page views each month and a 29.82 M audience reach.