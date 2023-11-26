10 great LGBT Bollywood movies; Kapoor & Sons, Margarita with a Straw and more

LGBTQ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (or queer). LGBT is an adaptation of LGB, which began to replace the term gay (or gay and lesbian), in reference to the broader LGBT community beginning in the mid-to-late 1980s. When not inclusive of transgender people, the shorter LGB is still used. It may refer to anyone who is non-heterosexual or non-cisgender, instead of exclusively to people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender.

Bollywood is starting to produce movies that portray LGBTQ characters with more depth, empathy, and sensitivity. This change can be attributed to the efforts of filmmakers, actors, and activists to develop social attitudes, raise awareness, and advocate for community rights and representation. Here’s a list of 10 great LGBTQ Bollywood movies.

1. Fire (1996)

Running Time: 1h 44m

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Movie Star Cast: Shabana Azmi, Nandita Das, Karishma Jhalani

Director: Deepa Mehta

Writer: Deepa Mehta

Year of release: 1996

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Fire depicts two women who are abandoned by their husbands and find love and solace in each other. As the two women recognize their similar situations, they grow closer, and their relationship becomes far more involved than either of them could have anticipated. This film is a great example that falls into the list of LGBT Bollywood movies.

2. My Brother…Nikhil (2005)

Running Time: 2 hours

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Sport

Movie Star Cast: Juhi Chawla, Sanjay Suri, Purab Kohli

Director: Onir

Writer: Onir, Amitabh Verma

Year of release: 2005

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

My Brother…Nikhil is one of the best LGBT Bollywood movies. It focuses AIDS awareness in India and dealt delicately with homosexuality. The film is based on the life of Dominic d'Souza, an AIDS activist in Goa and the city's patient zero for the virus. It takes you through the life of a man who, after being diagnosed with AIDS in the early 90s, was forcibly isolated and neglected by society.

3. I Am (2010)

Running Time: 1h 35m

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Adventure

Movie Star Cast: Juhi Chawla, Rahul Bose, Manisha Koirala, Nandita Das, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Suri, Purab Kohli

Director: Onir

Writer: Urmi Juvekar, Merle Kröger, Ashwini Malik

Year of release: 2010

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5, Amazon Prime Video

I Am is an anthology of four short films that depict the struggles of individuals, as they try to find their identity in an unsympathetic world.

4. Margarita with a Straw (2014)

Running Time: 1h 40m

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Movie Star Cast: Kalki Koechlin, Revathi, Sayani Gupta

Director: Shonali Bose, Nilesh Maniyar

Writer: Shonali Bose, Nilesh Maniyar, Atika Chohan

Year of release: 2014

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Margarita with a Straw follows a rebellious young woman with cerebral palsy leaves her home in India to study in New York, unexpectedly falls in love, and embarks on an exhilarating journey of self-discovery.

5. Aligarh (2015)

Running Time: 1h 54m

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Biography, Drama

Movie Star Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Ashish Vidyarthi

Director: Hansal Mehta

Writer: Apurva Asrani, Ishani Banerjee

Year of release: 2015

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Aligarh, a gay, linguistic professor living in a small orthodox city must deal with the aftermath of a sting operation that puts his sexual orientation in front of the entire nation. This movie is one of the best LGBT Bollywood movies of all time.

6. Kapoor & Sons (2016)

Running Time: 2h 12m

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family

Movie Star Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Fawad Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rajat Kapoor

Director: Shakun Batra

Writer: Shakun Batra, Ayesha DeVitre, Spandan Mishra

Year of release: 2016

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In Kapoor & Sons, brothers Arjun and Rahul return home to visit their ailing grandfather. Amidst numerous ongoing family problems, emotions get intensified when a girl causes a rift between the two.

7. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019)

Running Time: 2 hours

IMDB Rating: 5.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Movie Star Cast: Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao

Director: Shelly Chopra Dhar

Writer: Shelly Chopra Dhar, Gazal Dhaliwal, P.G. Wodehouse

Year of release: 2019

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga tells the story of closeted lesbian Sweety Chaudhary and her attempts to come out to her conservative, traditional family.

8. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020)

Running Time: 1h 57m

IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Crime, Romance

Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao

Director: Hitesh Kewalya

Writer: Hitesh Kewalya

Year of release: 2020

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan follow the road to achieving a happy ending is a little too rough for two guys Kartik and Aman. While Aman's family tries hard to battle his love for Kartik, Kartik isn't prepared to step back until he marries Aman.

9. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021)

Running Time: 1h 57m

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, Yograj Singh

Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Writer: Abhishek Kapoor, Supratik Sen, Tushar Paranjape

Year of release: 2021

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Manu, a bodybuilder from Chandigarh, India, falls in love with Maanvi, a Zumba teacher. All seems well until a revelation causes turmoil in their love story.

10. Badhaai Do (2022)

Running Time: 2h 27m

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Cum Darang

Director: Harshavardhan Kulkarni

Writer: Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Suman Adhikary, Akshat Ghildial

Year of release: 2022

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In Badhaai Do, Shardul Thakur Flaglot and Suman Singh enter into a marriage of convenience but chaos ensues when her unhinged girlfriend comes to stay with them.

