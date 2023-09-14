'Life full of tests...': Ayushmann Khurrana expresses gratitude to fans for making his 39th birthday 'special'

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrated his 39th birthday today, September 14. The actor who is currently basking in the success of the recently released Dream Girl 2 co-starring Ananya Panday penned a heartwarming note to express his gratitude to fans and followers for making his birthday special. The actor has been receiving a lot of warm birthday wishes from not only Bollywood celebrities such as Sidharth Malhotra, Anushka Sharma, and others but also his fans on social media.

Ayushmann Khurrana expresses gratitude to fans for making his 39th birthday special

A few hours ago, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram and reposted one of his fan club's posts. The video shows glimpses of Ayushmann's life from the beginning till the present of his acting career.

Expressing his gratitude to his fans and followers, the actor wrote, "It’s been a life full of tests, many ups and downs, days and nights of wrecking self-doubt. But here I’m. Still standing. Still believing. Thanks to everyone who has loved me unconditionally. Thank you for making my birthday special."

Have a look:

On September 12, Ayushmann celebrated Dream Girl 2's box office success with his fans. The film entered the 100-crore club globally. By hosting a special party he expressed his gratitude to his fans.

Sharing the video, Ayushmann wrote, "Celebrating the success of #DreamGirl2 with my biggest cheerleaders. Sending 100 crore love and beyond your way!"

To the beats of Dil Ka Telephone 2 from the film, Ayuhsmann made his entry to the venue and all his fans started chanting his name. Ayushmann was visibly moved by the support and posed for photos and took selfies with his fans.

Meanwhile, Raaj Shaandilya's directorial Dream Girl 2 was released on August 25, 2023. It marks Khurrana’s first on-screen collaboration with Panday. The cast of the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

