Life Goes On: Mira Rajput works out on the BTS song; Pens a motivational note

Mira Rajput often shares pictures fro personal and professional life on her Instagram handle. Mira has amassed a huge social media footprint in terms of fans and followers. Recently she took to her Instagram and shared a few pictures of herself dressed up in lovely attires. She captioned the post by writing, “Husband appreciation post. Clicks great photos.” replied in the comment section and wrote, “She so pretty … why haaaan”. Several of the fans of the couples took to the comment section and wrote complimentary things about them.

Mira Rajput often shares workout videos on her social media. On Thursday she shared a video in which she is performing several stretches. She wrote in the caption, “Breathe.Stretch.Release”. Mira played the BTS song ‘life goes on’ as a background score to the video. She penned a motivational note along with the video and wrote, “Some days are great and some days you just need to res(e)t yourself, mentally and physically. Does not matter if you’re perfect. What matters is that you show up”. Several of her fans and followers took to the comment section and wrote lovely things. One user wrote, “Woww amazing BTS”.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is currently filming for his first web series being directed by ‘The Family Man’ creators Raj and DK. Shahid has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Jersey, which is a remake of a Telugu film of the same name. Shahid is starring alongside Mrunal Thakur in Jersey. While he will be sharing the screen space with southern star Vijay Sethupathi in the web series.

