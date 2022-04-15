A lifetime of love & happiness: Priyanka Chopra's heartfelt wish for lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had us hooked to social media on Thursday evening as the couple tied the knot and made their first public appearance as husband and wife. Looking striking in shades of ivory and gold, Ranbir and Alia stepped out of their residence to meet the paparazzi and fans who had gathered to get a glimpse of them. Apart from making their first appearance post wedding, Alia also made an official Instagram announcement. 

Needless to say, the wishes poured in rather immediately and flooded her comments section. Many of their industry friends also took to Instagram to wish them. One of them was Priyanka Chopra who took to her Instagram Story on Friday morning. Sharing a wedding portrait of the couple, Priyanka wrote a heartfelt wish. 

The actress wrote, "Awwww..congratulations you two. Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness @aliabhatt n Ranbir." Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's wish for Ranbir and Alia below: 

Announcing their dreamy wedding, Alia wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia." 

