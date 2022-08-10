Liger actor Ananya Panday says she 'asked someone if I've been boycotted or am I still fine' on cancel culture

Ananya Panday has been grabbing all the limelight ever since her Pan-India project Liger has been announced. The actress along with her co-star Vijay Deverakonda has been on a promotional spree and is travelling to different states. The actress is one of the finest actresses of the current generation and has created a mark for herself in the industry. Well, the cancel culture seems to have taken over Bollywood by storm. Recently, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who were promoting Laal Singh Chaddha opened up about it. And now the Gehraiyaan star spoke on this matter.

Ananya Panday on cancel culture

Talking about the cancel culture, Ananya Panday revealed that she thinks it’s like a cycle. She said that every day, someone is getting boycotted or everyone is being cancelled. We are losing our track. Ananya added, “I even asked someone whether I have been boycotted or am I still fine. I get to know new things every day. This is what I understood. You have to learn how to filter things. You should know what are the things to be taken seriously. I don't take them seriously.”

Liger

Meanwhile, the Liger Jodi Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda have been travelling to different cities to promote their film. In Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will play an MMA artist with a stammering issue in his next and Ananya Panday will play his love interest. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will also essay key roles in the film, along with Mike Tyson in a special role. The film has cinematography handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. The film will be released in both Hindi and Telugu along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Shot in both Hindi and Telugu, Liger is up for release on 25 August 2022.

Ananya Panday’s work front

On the work front, Ananya Panday will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

