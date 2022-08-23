Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda reveals he wants to steal THIS from Shah Rukh Khan

Vijay Deverakonda is regarded as one of the most versatile and talented actors in Tollywood. Currently, the Arjun Reddy actor is gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated film, Liger, alongside Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishnan. Liger is scheduled for theatrical release on 25 August 2022 and marks the film debut of Vijay in Hindi cinema and Ananya in Telugu cinema. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It is produced by Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

Vijay is currently leaving no stones unturned to promote Liger and now in an interview with India Today, the actor was asked a thing he would want to steal from Shah Rukh Khan. "His King Title," said Deverakonda. SRK is referred to as 'Baadshah of Bollywood', 'King of Bollywood', or 'King Khan.' Further, he was also asked if he is interested in taking up more Bollywood offers. To this, the actor said that he is in no hurry to sign films as currently he wants to enjoy the process of promoting, meeting people, talking to people, traveling the country, and eating food. "I am in no mind space to look at work beyond Liger right now. So once Liger is done, I'll take some time and listen to stuff and then figure out what I want," he said.

In Liger, American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo, thus making his acting debut in Indian cinema. Additionally, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Ronit Roy, and Getup Srinu will also essay pivotal roles in the film.

Apart from this, Vijay will also essay the lead in Shiva Nirvana's romantic entertainer Kushi and will be sharing screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He also has Puri Jagannadh's film, Jana Gana Mana, which will also feature Pooja Hegde in the lead.

