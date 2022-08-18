Liger: Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda enjoy rich meal as they promote the film in Kochi; PIC

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda are leaving no stones unturned in promoting their upcoming film Liger. After promoting their movie in Mumbai, Pune, Ahemdabad, Vadodara, Chandigarh, and Indore, the co-stars have reached Kochi where the duo treated their tastebuds to some delicious South Indian delicacies. Ananya took to her Instagram and shared a picture where VD and the Khaali Peeli actress is seen enjoying a lavish rich meal on Banana leaves. The on-screen couple was also seen twinning in white.

In the pictures, the Dear Comrade star looked handsome in a white Tee-shirt, while Ananya wore a white tank top and posed excitedly for the camera. Earlier in Indore, VD was seen snacking on some delicious Indori snacks. Although, what garnered our attention the most is Ananya Panday's adorable expressions. The Khaali Peeli actress captioned the picture as, "The Best Welcome."

Have a look at Ananya’s pic:

Before Liger's release on the 25th of August this year, Vijay Deverakonda's mother arranged a pooja for him and Ananya Panday at the Arjun Reddy star's lavish Hyderabad residence. Vijay even shared some glimpses from the pooja on Twitter, along with the following caption, "This whole month touring across India and receiving so much love already felt like God's blessing! But Mummy feels we needed his protection :)So Poooja and sacred Bands for all of us...Now she will sleep in peace while we continue our tour." Additionally, Ananya Panday further penned a cute note on Instagram, "Blessings from Vijay’s amma @deverakonda and a pooja at his home in Hyderabad for #Liger #Thankful #Grateful #Blessed thank you auntyyyyy."

Liger, one of the much-awaited pan-India film is releasing on August 25. In Puri Jagannadh directorial, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing a Kickboxer with a speech defect. Ananya Panday plays the female lead while Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger. Mike Tyson is playing a cameo role in Liger. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions.

