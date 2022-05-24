Liger: Ananya Panday can’t get over the ‘best time’ post-filming Vijay Deverakonda co-starrer in Nevada; PICS

Ananya Panday is known for her presence on social media. The actress, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, often shares beautiful pics of herself and her happy moments with her loved ones. In fact, Ananya also keeps her fans intrigued with pics from her shoot life which are a treat to watch. And now, her recent Instagram post is grabbing a lot of attention as she has given a glimpse of the best time she had in Nevada while shooting for Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger.

Ananya has shared a series of throwback pics from Nevada wherein she was seen finding joy in simple things. It included enjoying some yummy food, sunkissed selfies, posing for the camera in an all glammed up avatar quick selfies in the car, some self pampering sessions and much more. Each pic shared by Ananya brought a smile to our faces. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress captioned the post as, “Never getting over Nevada. Throwback to the best time shooting for Liger”.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s pics of the best time she had while shooting for Liger:

Talking about Liger, the movie is helmed by Puri Jagganadh and marks Ananya’s first collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda. Liger will feature Vijay in the role of a boxer and the movie will hit the screens on August 25 this year. Apart from this, Ananya is also working on Arjun Varain Singh’s directorial Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Interestingly, the movie will mark Ananya’s second project with Siddhant after their 2022 release Gehraiyaan. For the uninitiated, Gehraiyaan also featured Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa in the lead and had opened to mixed reviews from the audience.

