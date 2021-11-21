Liger: Ananya Panday gives cowgirl vibes as she goes horse riding with ‘howdy rowdy’ Vijay Deverakonda; PIC

Ananya Panday is currently in Las Vegas shooting for her upcoming movie with Vijay Deverakonda, Liger. The pictures of the crew from Las Vegas has been creating quite a stir on social media. In fact, Ananya’s pics with Mike Tyson too has grabbed all the attention and got all the fans excited for the film. Well, the actress has been staying quite active on social media and keeps giving glimpses of the movie set. Today yet again the actress posted several pictures of her riding on a horse with Vijay and we bet these are going to get your excitement levels higher for the film.