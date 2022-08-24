Liger: Ananya Panday shares PIC with Vijay Deverakonda and thanks fans for showering love and joy

Popular South Indian Cinema star Vijay Deverakonda is all set for making his Bollywood film debut with the upcoming action flick 'Liger' which is all set to hit the screens on August 25. Ananya Panday will be seen opposite Vijay in the Puri Jagannadh directorial. The multilingual movie has already created much buzz on the internet with its 'almost nude' poster and foot-tapping songs. Liger is believed to feature some high-octane action sequences featuring Vijay as the titular MMA fighter boxer pitted against American boxer Mike Tyson, who will be making his debut in Indian cinema with this film.

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson, the film will also feature Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

Ananya Panday’s Instagram message.

In an Instagram post today, Ananya Panday wrote, “34 days, 20 flights, 17 cities - what’s kept us going is YOUR love. We’ve been blessed beyond measure with all the love and joy you have showered us with in every city and I will never ever forget this. Our film is yours tomorrow!!!! We do it all for you, Enjoyyyyyyy #LIGER also appreciation post for this guy right here @thedeverakonda I wouldn’t want it any other way and I couldn’t imagine this adventure with anyone else - you’re simply the best, thank you for being you!”

Work Front of Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda

Post the release of Liger on 25th August 2022, Vijay Deverakonda’s next film Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu releases on 23rd December 2022. Also, the actor-director combo of Liger will collaborate again on a film titled Jana Gana Mana. Pooja Hegde is expected to play the female lead. As for Ananya Panday, she will be seen in Excel Entertainment’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, post the release of Liger. The actress has also confirmed being a part of three other films which are expected to roll later this year and early next year. Ramya Krishnan will be seen in Queen 2. She has also confirmed her presence in Rajinikanth's next film with Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer, produced by Sun Pictures.