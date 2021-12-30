Liger First Glimpse: Vijay Deverakonda braces fans with a happy pic, says ‘just one more night’

Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson starrer much-anticipated pan-India movie Liger is gearing up to hit the silver screens on August 25, 2022. Now, the makers are all set to release the first glimpse of the movie on Friday, December 31. Just a day ahead of unveiling Liger’s first glimpse, the male lead of the film, Vijay Deverakonda took to social media to raise the curiosity of fans in the most quirky way.

Sharing a smiling photo of himself, Vijay enunciated how he has stayed away from the celluloid for more than 2 years. The star further added that the wait is now over. He said, “It's been 2 years since you’ve seen me on screen. Now, just one more Night's sleep..And I’ll see you when you wake up! #LIGERFirstGlimpse.” In the photo shared by Vijay, he can be seen donning a quirky blue shirt as he shares an infectious smile.

Take a look at the post below:

A few days ago, the makers also dropped a teaser video announcing the date and time of the film's first glimpse. The video begins with a voiceover and the makers announce, “Witness The Madness. Unleashing The Beast To The Nation… Glimpse On December 31st at 10:03 AM.” Taking to Twitter, Karan Johar dropped the teaser and wrote, "It’s almost time to unleash the beast to the nation! Starting your new year with a bang and a few punches!! #LigerFirstGlimpse on DEC 31st @ 10:03AM"

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is an upcoming romantic sports action film shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu language. The movie will also be dubbed in Kannada and Malayalam. Apart from Vijay and Ananya, Liger also features Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy and Makarand Deshpande in prominent roles. After much-delay owing to the ongoing pandemic, the pan Indian film will hit the theatres worldwide on August 25.

ALSO READ| Liger: Massive updates of Vijay Deverakonda starrer to drop from Dec 29; Fans can't keep calm