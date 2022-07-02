Liger: Janhvi Kapoor cannot stop swooning over Vijay Deverakonda, calls him 'special delivery to Bollywood'

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Liger has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year. This Puri Jagannadh’s pan India project will mark Vijay’s first collaboration with the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress and will feature the handsome hunk in the role of a boxer. Interestingly, the makers have been sharing interesting glimpses from Liger to keep the fans intrigued and now the movie is once again making headlines as a new poster of Vijay has been dropped and it has taken social media by storm.

In fact, several celebs have taken to social media to laud Vijay’s new poster wherein he was seen flaunting his swag and rooted for the success of Liger. Joining them, Janhvi Kapoor also shared Vijay’s poster on her Instagram story wherein he was seen flaunting his chiselled physique. In the caption, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress was swooning over Vijay’s swag. She wrote, “We’ve got a very special delivery to Bollywood and it’s looking a lot like @TheDeverakonda #Liger coming soon” along with a heart and rose emoticon.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s post for Liger:

Meanwhile, Janhvi is making news for her upcoming movie Bawaal. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie will also star Varun Dhawan and will mark Janhvi’s first collaboration with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor. Besides, she will also be collaborating with Rajkummar Rao for the second time for Mr & Mrs Mahi and will also be seen in Boney Kapoor’s production Mili with Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa.

Also Read: Liger: Vijay Deverakonda goes naked & flaunts chiseled body in NEW poster, says 'Film that took my everything'