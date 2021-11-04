Liger NEW poster: Mike Tyson in full power mode for Diwali as he joins Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's pan-India Liger had an exciting announcement last month when Mike Tyson was announced as the newest addition to the cast. For the unversed, former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has been roped in to play a cameo role in Liger. 

Today, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Dharma Productions wished fans a very Happy Diwali with a brand new poster of Mike Tyson. Liger producer Karan Johar also shared the poster on his social media. The new poster's caption read, "The legend @MikeTyson is ready to celebrate this #Diwali with a few punches!" 

Check out the brand new poster of Liger featuring Mike Tyson: 

Liger will also mark the debut of Vijay Deverakonda in the Bollywood industry and features him playing the role of a mixed martial artist. Ananya Panday will make her debut in South Indian cinema. The film also features Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu in key roles. 

