Liger Poster: Sara Ali Khan's 'shayarana andaz' for Vijay Deverakonda's 'smoking hot' avatar is all of us

Vijay Deverakonda is all over the news today courtesy of his upcoming Liger. The actor will be seen playing the role of a boxer in the movie and it will mark his first collaboration with Ananya Panday. In fact, he had dropped a new poster of Liger on social media and it has got the nation swooning. In the new poster, Vijay was flaunting his ripped physique and had an intense expression on his face. This new poster of Liger has got the town buzzing and even Sara Ali Khan is in awe of it.

The Pataudi princess, who is quite active on social media, shared Vijay’s poster on her Instagram account. In the caption, Sara was seen praising the Arjun Reddy actor in her shayarana andaz and called it a smoking hot poster. The actress wrote, “Roses are red, violets are blue…here’s @thedeverakonda lookin’ smoking for you (and me too)” along with a fire emoticon. Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor had also shared Vijay Deverakonda’s poster and wrote, “We’ve got a very special delivery to Bollywood and it’s looking a lot like @TheDeverakonda #Liger coming soon”.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post for Vijay Deverakonda:

Meanwhile, talking about Liger, the pan India project is directed by Puri Jagannadh. Interestingly, Ananya had recently spoken about her experience of working with Vijay and said, “We had a lot of fun when we were shooting in the USA together. We have wrapped the film, and I just wrapped up dubbing for the film”. Liger is slated to release on August 25 and will be releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.

Also Read: Liger: Vijay Deverakonda goes naked & flaunts chiseled body in NEW poster, says 'Film that took my everything'