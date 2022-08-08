Liger: Suhana Khan can’t stop gushing over Ananya Panday & Vijay Devarakonda’s stills from Aafat song; Check

Ananya Panday is currently busy promoting her most anticipated film Liger with the South sensation Vijay Devarakonda. On Sunday, the actress upped the hotness quotient on Instagram as she shared sizzling stills with Vijay from their latest released song Aafat. The duo looked ravishing in the stills. The pictures also project sizzling chemistry of Vijay and Ananya and they make such a perfect on-screen pair. Sharing the picture with her fans, Ananya wrote, "#AAFAT watch our vibey song nowwww!!!!"

As soon as the Student Of The Year 2 actress shared the pictures on her Instagram handle, her fans and friends were seen reacting to her post. Her BFF Suhana Khan, who will be making her Bollywood debut with 'The Archies', dropped awestruck emojis. Sophie Choudry dropped a fire emoji. Her mom Bhavana Pandey's BFF Seema Sajdeh called her pictures 'nonsense'. She commented, "What nonsense and fyi that means illegally hot!!!" Her fans were seen dropping heart and fire emojis.

Have a look at Ananya’s post:

Suhana Khan's comment:

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi in all languages, the Aafat song, and dance moves will keep you hooked to the screen. The Hindi song is crooned by Zahrah Khan and Tanishk Bagchi, the Telugu version is by Simha & Sravana Bhargavi, and Tamil is sung by Deepak Blue & Haripriya, Malayalam is by Manzoor Ibrahim & Jyotsna Radhakrishnan and Kananda version is crooned by Santosh Venky & Divya Ramachandra.

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger, one of the much-awaited pan-India film is releasing on August 25. The film marks the debut of the actor in Bollywood. In the upcoming sports, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing a Kickboxer with a speech defect. Ananya Panday plays the female lead while Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger. Mike Tyson is playing a cameo role in Liger. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions.

On the work front, Ananya will also feature in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ starring her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant and The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav. The film, written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh is a coming-of-age story about three friends in the digital age.