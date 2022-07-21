Liger Trailer Launch: Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda get showered with rose petals in Hyderabad; WATCH

It is a big day for Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda as the trailer of their Pan-India film Liger was just released. As expected the trailer is full of action and a lot of drama. Even before the trailer was released, there was a lot of hype about this film. Well, yesterday the entire team landed in Hyderabad for the grand trailer launch. And now it looks like they are all ready for the event. Ananya has taken to her Instagram stories to share videos from the event and it is proof of the excitement that the fans have to welcome their favourite stars in their city.

In the videos, we can see Ananya Panday dressed in red attire and Vijay Deverakonda dressed in a white shirt coming out of the sunroof. They are being showered with rose petals and their car is surrounded by a huge crowd. Both the stars can be seen waving at the crowd. In the stories, we can also see huge posters of Ananya and Vijay and they are decorated with flowers. There are people dancing, and drums playing and it seems like a festival outside the event.

The makers of Liger, namely, Karan Johar, Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh, Ananya Panday, Apoorva Mehta and others took a private flight from Kalina airport, to attend the trailer launch event of the film in Hyderabad, yesterday. They landed in Hyderabad, later last night. There will be two trailer launch events scheduled today. Once the Telugu trailer launch event in Hyderabad is over, they will head back to Mumbai for the Hindi trailer launch of the film. Prabhas will be launching the Telugu trailer of the film and Ranveer Singh is expected to be the chief guest for the Hindi trailer launch event. Liger has been mounted on a massive scale and is expected to be an underdog story. The title of the film, ‘Liger’ and the tagline of the film, “Sala Crossbreed” suggests that he possesses qualities of both the lion and tiger.

