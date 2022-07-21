Liger Trailer Launch: Ananya Panday & Vijay Deverakonda twin in black; Ranveer Singh looks striking; PICS

Ananya Panday fans have all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, her much awaited movie Liger is set to release next month on August 25. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is a pan India film which also stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. As Liger is one of the most awaited movies of the year, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to create substantial buzz about the film. Interestingly, they have organised a grand event for the trailer launch of Liger wherein Ananya and Vijay were seen twinning in black.

In the pics, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was seen slaying a stylish thigh high slit black outfit and had her make up game on point. On the other hand, Vijay opted for a comfy look and wore a black t-shirt with fawn-coloured trousers. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh also made an appearance at the event and exuded charm in his quirky black coloured outfit. Producers Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar also made a statement with their style sense.

Take a look at pics from Liger trailer launch:

To note, Liger will mark Vijay and Ananya’s first movie together and their chemistry has already been making the headlines. Apart from Liger, Ananya is also making working on Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The movie will mark Ananya’s second collaboration with Siddhant after Gehraiyaan.

