Liger: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar & team wish Mike Tyson with a special birthday video.

The team of Liger was all hearts for the legendary Mike Tyson as they wished him on his birthday. The former professional boxer turned 56 on Thursday and received the most heartfelt birthday wish from the team of Liger. Taking to social media, the lead cast of Liger took to social media to drop Mike Tyson's birthday video.

In the video, we can see glimpses from Liger's international schedule which was shot in the US a few months ago. From Mike Tyson in action to the legendary boxer chatting with the cast, the video is indeed a special one. Sharing the video, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "Happy Birthday @MikeTyson I never even dreamt of meeting you, forget all the things I got to do with you. You are a memory for life."

Meanwhile, producer Karan Johar dropped the video and wrote, "Team #LIGER wishes the LEGEND, @miketyson a very happy birthday! The big clash on-screen awaits! #LigerOnAug25th." For the unversed, Vijay and Mike Tyson will be sharing screen space for some intense boxing scenes in Liger.

Take a look at Liger team's birthday wish for Mike Tyson:

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger's theatrical trailer is anticipated to release on 10 July. The team will soon kick-start the film's promotions. As per reports, Liger cast will soon stage several promotional events simultaneously in different Indian cities, and the team will spin around these events before its release. As part of the promotions, Puri Jagannadh, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, and others will engage in media events.

Liger will hit theatres on 25 August, 2022.

ALSO READ: Liger actors Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday share a hug as they get clicked outside a restaurant; VIDEO