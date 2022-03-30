Lights, fire show, fun: Salman Khan gives sneak peek of his nephew Ahil’s birthday celebration; WATCH

Salman Khan is ruling Bollywood for decades and has made many fans who follow him religiously. He gained popularity with the 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya and since then there is no looking back for him. He credited several hit movies to his name, including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and others. Apart from his professional life, Salman is a family man too, and keeps his loved ones closer. He often remains their loudest cheerleader and celebrates their special events wholeheartedly.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Salman shares a glimpse of his nephew Ahil’s birthday celebration. For those unaware, Ahil is Salman’s sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s son. The video shared by the actor was full of fun. In the video, Salman can be seen talking to Arpita and enjoying the fire show. Little Ahil can be seen standing near his mother. There were other kids too who came to enjoy the party.

See Salman Khan’s video here

Earlier, Salman had made headlines when he danced his heart out with his nephew Ahil and niece Ayat during his Da-Bangg Tour in Dubai. In the video, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was seen dancing with his nephew Ahil and niece Ayat on his songs Allah Duhai and Hud Hud Dabangg. However, the kids looked quite shy in performing in front of other people.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman is currently working on the much-awaited movie Tiger 3. The movie is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and will also feature Katrina Kaif in the lead along with Emraan Hashmi playing the lead antagonist. Besides, Salman will also begin shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali next year and will be having a grand entry scene in the movie.

