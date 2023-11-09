‘Like father like daughter’: Fans spot similarity in Suhana Khan’s The Archies and Shah Rukh Khan’s Don

The highly anticipated trailer of Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies has finally been dropped by the team today. The film marks the acting debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal. While the clips from the trailer have already been doing the rounds on the internet, the one which stood apart is that of Suhana Khan, where a fan has found an uncanny similarity between her dialogue in the film with that of Shah Rukh Khan’s in Don.

Fans spot a connection between The Archies and Shah Rukh Khan's Don

Minutes after the makers of The Archies dropped its trailer, several clips and glimpses have been ruling the internet. Amongst others, a fan spotted a strange connection between Suhana Khan’s dialogue from the film with that of her father, Shah Rukh Khan’s Don.

One of the glimpses in The Archies trailer shows a warm moment between Archie Andrews (Agastya Nanda) and (Veronica) Suhana Khan. In the scene, Archie is seen standing out of Veronica’s place as he says, “I always have fun with you”, to this, Veronica replies, “Me too. I always have fun with me.”

According to fans, the scene has a striking resemblance with Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue from Don as TJ (Chunky Panday) says, “I’ve always liked you Don” and Don (SRK) replies, “Me too TJ, I’ve also always liked me.”

The resemblance has led to fans saying, “Like Father Like Daughter I guess.”

About The Archies

Zoya Akhtar’s directorial; The Archies is a movie adaptation of the popular comics by the same name. The musical drama is set in the 1960s in a fictional hill station by the name, of Riverdale. The trailer is aesthetically promising and gives a deep peek into the storyline of the film, which revolves around love story and friendships.

In the film, while Suhana Khan will be seen playing the role of Veronica, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor will be essaying Archie Andrews and Betty Cooper respectively.

Apart from the trailer, as of now, the upbeat groovy tracks, Sunoh and Va Va Voom have been unveiled and received a great response from the audience. Jointly written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre, the film is backed by Tiger Baby Films.

The Archies will be streaming from December 7 on Netflix.

