Liked Bhoot Police? We bring you 5 other horror comedies that you can binge this weekend

Bollywood has been known for trying its hands on different genres over the years - from family dramas, romantic comedy, comedy, suspense thriller, romance dramas and much more. Interestingly, we have witnessed blockbuster movies in every genre which continue to be popular among the audience. Interestingly, the film industry has also been exploring the horror comedy of late and it has been becoming quite popular among the filmmakers and the audience. The industry recently witnessed the release of a popular horror comedy. We are talking about Bhoot Police.

Helmed by Pavan Kripalani, the horror comedy feature , , Jacqueline Fernandez and in the lead. The movie went on to create a lot of buzz in the town and while it has witnessed a digital release, Bhoot Police opened to rave reviews from the audience. Over the years, it has been observed that horror comedy genre has been witnessing a lot of popularity. So, if you enjoyed watching Saif and Arjun starrer Bhoot Police, here are some of the horror comedies you can binge watch during the weekend:

Roohi

Helmed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi featured Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The movie narrated the story of two best friends who fall in love with a girl who is possessed by a demon played by Janhvi Kapoor. Roohi marked Janhvi’s first collaboration with Varun and Rajkummar and her equation with both of them garnered a lot of eyeballs. Roohi is available on Netflix.

Go Goa Gone

Not just ghosts and demons, Bollywood has also experimented with zombies and it received a great response. Helmed by Raj and DK, this 2013 release happens to be a zombie apocalypse action black comedy and featured Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Vir Das, Puja Gupta and Anand Tiwari in the lead. The movie was a complete entertainment package and is available on Amazon Prime.

Bhootnath

Amitabh Bachchan, in his career of over four decades, has given us several iconic movies across genres. Amid this, Bhootnath, which was released in 2008, has a different fan following. The movie revolved around a kid who befriends a ghost played by Amitabh Bachchan and then follows a series of hilarious incidents. Interestingly, Bhootnath, which is available on Sony Liv, also has a cameo by .

Laxmii

, who is known for his image of Khiladi Kumar, has never shied away from experimenting with different genres. Keeping up with this trajectory, Akshay made the headlines when he played the lead role in Raghava Lawrence directorial Laxmii. The movie, which also features Kiara Advani and Sharad Kelkar in key roles, happens to be the remake of Raghava Lawrence’s Tamil movie Kanchana. Laxmii is available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Stree

Stree, which featured Rajkummar Rao, , Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles, marked the directorial debut of Amar Kaushik. The movie was inspired by the Bengaluru legend of the 80's known as Oh Stree Naale Baa (transl. Oh woman, come tomorrow), about a spirit who knocks on people's doors at night. The movie opened to rave reviews from both the critics and the audience and it is available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

