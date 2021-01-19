Lil Hrithik Roshan intently observing Amitabh Bachchan at Mr Natwarlal's song rehearsal is a throwback treat

Amitabh Bachchan treated fans to an epic blast from the past today as he shared a throwback photo from a music practice of Mr Natwarlal's song. It also featured little Hrithik Roshan and fans cannot stop gushing over it.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan often takes a trip down memory lane and takes fans inside his old rehearsals and stage shows. Speaking of this, Tuesday began on a nostalgic note for Mr Bachchan as he shared a throwback photo from Mr Natwarlal's music rehearsal that also featured little . The photo seems to have hit the social media like a storm as many could not help but notice how a little boy Hrithik was keenly observing Mr Bachchan practicing the song, Mere Paas Aao from Mr Natwarlal.

Amitabh Bachchan shared the photo featuring him, Rajesh Roshan and others from the music crew of Mr Natwarlal. As he remembered the good old days, he also mentioned Hrithik in his caption. The superstar of today looked absolutely adorable as he seemed deeply engrossed as a little boy at a recording session with Megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Seeing Hrithik and Amitabh Bachchan in the same frame, many fans could not help but root for the two. Even Dia Mirza could not stop herself from dropping a sweet comment on Mr Bachchan's cute throwback.

Sharing the photo, Mr Bachchan wrote, " the first song I sang for film .. ‘mere paas aao ..’ for Mr Natwarlal .. music rehearsal with Rajesh Roshan , Music Director .. AND .. all this being overseen by one ‘palti maar ke ‘ little one sitting on the bench ... a certain HRITHIK ROSHAN."

Take a look:

The photo seems to have set the gram on fire as many remembered the time when Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik shared the frame in Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham as well in the comments on the photo. Often, Big B drops throwback photos and leaves the internet nostalgic.

Also Read|Amitabh Bachchan is off to work amid pandemic; Says 'It is going to be a long day like everyday'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Share your comment ×