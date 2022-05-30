Lilly Singh devastated by Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise news: 'Gone way, way too soon'

The nation witnessed a wave of chill and shock on May 29 after renowned Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in a firing incident on Punjab’s Mansa. The news came as shock for everyone and the social media is abuzz with tweets and posts mourning the demise of the popular singer who has a massive fan following across the world. Several celebs from the Bollywood industry had also expressed their condolences on this unfortunate incident. And now, renowned social media influencer Lilly Singh has also penned a heartfelt note mourning Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise.

Lilly Singh mourns Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise

Taking to her Instagram account, Lilly shared a pic of Sidhu Moose Wala and wrote how she is devastated by the news. She also hailed Sidhu’s work and called him a game-changer. Lilly wrote, “Absolutely devastating and upsetting news. To my global audience that may not be familiar, today a young legend in the Punjabi music industry was killed. If you see tribute images of him today, please don’t keep scrolling, but rather take a moment to stream the music of Sidhu Moosewala. It has often been featured in my content and has always resulted in people asking me, “what song is that?!” Through his revolutionary music, he will live on. Beyond the care he had for his community, he created the soundtrack that made many of us feel seen, a perfect blend of hip hop, rap and folk music. Rest in power. Gone way, way too soon. Thank you for changing the game” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Lilly Singh’s post for Sidhu Moose Wala:

Mika Singh demands action against criminals

Earlier, celebs like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor etc had shared posts of condolence for Sidhu Moose Wala. Renowned singer Mika Singh has also demanded strong action against criminals. Sharing a pic with the late singer, Mika wrote that he is heartbroken by Sidhu Moose Wala's demise and said that he had a bright future ahead of him. Praying for strength for his family in these difficult times, Mika requested the Punjab government to take strong actions against the people involved in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Also Read: Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead: All you need to know about the singer