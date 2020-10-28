Line producer hired by KJo's Dharma says Kangana Ranaut is 'spoiling' Goa's name over waste dumping reports

The Environment Society of Goa (ESG) even issued a show cause notice to Line producer Dilip Borkar after photos went viral on social media.

A Goa-based line producer Dilip Borkar who was hired by 's Dharma Productions for a shoot in a Goa beach village last week has opened up on the controversy surrounding the garbage dumping reports. Just a few days ago, videos of garbage bags and PPE kits strew alongside the roads of a village in Goa's Nerul went viral. took a jibe at Karan Johar and his team for being irresponsible and littering the coastal state.

Now, Borkar in a press conference has said that Kangana does not know the ground realities. He said, "No one knows the ground reality. Kangana Ranaut does not know anything about what is happening here. This is wrong. She is spoiling Goa's name. There are efforts to defame us. We do not know why, maybe because Dharma Production is involved or Karan Johar's name is involved."

The Environment Society of Goa (ESG) even issued a show cause notice to Borkar after photos surfaced on social media. The line producer said that the garbage was dumped at a designated site provided by the local Panchayat authorities. He added, "The garbage was disposed of by a local contractor appointed by the village Panchayat every day. Only on Sunday, he failed to do so, after which the photos went viral."

Movie industry is not a virus just for the moral fibre n culture of this nation but it has become very destructive and harmful for the environment also, @PrakashJavdekar ji @moefcc see this disgusting,filthy,irresponsible behaviour by so called big production houses, pls help https://t.co/EZfzrIWz06 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 27, 2020

However, scores of netizens had expressed their disappointment over the massive waste dumping by the film's cast and crew which involved , Shakun Batra, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday among others.

Kangana slammed Dharma Productions and wrote, "Movie industry is not a virus just for the moral fibre n culture of this nation but it has become very destructive and harmful for the environment also, @PrakashJavdekar ji @moefcc see this disgusting, filthy, irresponsible behaviour by so called big production houses, pls help."

ALSO READ: Karan Johar's 2019 viral party video gets a clean chit from NCB, 'white line' ruled out as reflection of light

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×