Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe, who is Shah Rukh Khan supporting in FIFA World Cup finals? Actor reveals

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to be seen in Pathaan. After his last release in 2018, he is ready to set the screens on fire in January 2023. He will be seen teaming up with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham for the Siddharth Anand directorial. The makers recently launched the first song titled Besharam Rang and it has got the audience excited for the film. Now ahead of the release, Shah Rukh hosted an 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter on Saturday. He was seen replying to a lot of questions and one of them was about FIFA World Cup 2022. Shah Rukh Khan reveals his favourite team

During the session, a fan asked SRK about his favourite team and who is he supporting in today's finals. The match will be played between France and Argentina. The question read, "Who are you supporting in world Cup final tomorrow #AskSRK." King Khan replied, "Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also."



Another fan asked him, "Why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than messi ?" He replied, "Just as advice don’t keep finding better….it destroys the good!"



A fan was also seen asking him for the premiere night of Pathaan. SRK, in his witty style, replied, "Even I don’t have them…World Cup yes…#Pathan no!!"



Shah Rukh is expected to make an appearance during the pre-match show. Deepika, on the other hand, is in Qatar to unveil the trophy. Work front Pathaan will be released on 25th January 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The teaser and the song have received an overwhelming response from the audience. Apart from this, Shah Rukh has Dunki which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. It will also star Taapsee Pannu in a key role. He is also a part of Atlee's Jawan co-starring Nayanthara. Both films are slated to release in 2023.

