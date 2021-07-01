Lisa Haydon announces arrival of her third child, a baby girl in the most unique way; Find out

Lisa Haydon has become a mother for the third time. She has not shared any picture of the newborn.

Queen actress Lisa Haydon has recently welcomed the third child with her husband Dino Lalvani. The couple is blessed with a baby girl but she did not announce it on social media. Then how come this news came out? Well, it was revealed by the actress on a comment of her fan. Yes, you are reading right. One of her fans asked about her delivery due date and she replied this. It took no time in going viral. The couple has been getting wishes on social media for the new member.

On one of her Instagram posts, a fan asked, “Hey can you tell me please wheres your 3 tiny baby?” To this, the actress replied, “@_rekhamohanm24 in my arms”. To note, the couple is already blessed with two sons. The actress had disclosed on her Instagram that this time she is going to give birth to a baby girl. She has been very much open when it comes to flaunting her baby bump. Her Instagram feed is proof of that. Her husband Dino Lalvani is a businessman.

Recently, she had shared pictures from a shoot and on one of the photos, a fan commented, “It seems like you are pregnant all the time!! Do you love being pregnant?” To which she had replied, “Yes I do it’s a very special time. But also no not anymore. I look forward to life after childbirth”.

Take a look at the comment conversation here:

The actress has been always been a top model. She has also been the host and head judge of ‘India’s Next Top Model’. On the work front, she was seen in films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Queen, Housefull 3, Rascals, The Shaukeens.

